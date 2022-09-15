Ten arrested as part of Cumberland County human trafficking initiative

Operation Effect Change was designed to apprehend people engaged in the solicitation of prostitution.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Ten were arrested as part of Cumberland County's Human Trafficking Initiative.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division alongside the Hampden Township Police Department and the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office conducted a Human Trafficking Detail.

The following individuals were arrested after they reportedly responded to an online advertisement, arrived at a Hampden Township Hotel, and paid undercover officers for sexual acts:

-John Duncan, 69, from Carlisle (far left)

-Michael Myers, 47, from Carlisle (middle)

-Andrew McBride, 34, from Etters was charged with prostitution, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and firearms not to be carried without a license (far right)

-Mark Sweigard, 48, from Harrisburg (far left)

-Dennis Stoner, 62, from Mechanicsburg (middle)

-Andrew Funk, 39, from New Cumberland was charged with prostitution, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and unlawful use of medical marijuana (far right)

-Prakash Sunam, 25, from Dillsburg (far left)

-Hayatullah Parwani, 26, from Harrisburg (middle)

-Andrew Monelli, 25, from Carlisle (far right)

-Jerry Moreno, 21, from Harrisburg

District Attorney Sean McCormack said, "We are currently focusing on the demand, that is the customer side of the equation. Buyer beware, we are going to continue these operations."

"If someone is thinking about answering an ad for sex in Cumberland County, they better think twice, or they may find themselves as part of the next group of individuals we arrest," McCormack continued.