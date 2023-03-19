x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Boat explosion sends person to hospital in Lancaster County

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
Credit: Blue Rock Fire Rescue 907

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital with burns after a boat explosion in Washington Borough on Friday night.

Officials say the boat had been tied to a dock on the Susquehanna River along Water Street at the time of the incident.

Fire crews were at the scene for approximately three hours working to extinguish the fire and contain fuel from floating down the river.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Manor Township, and local fire departments are investigating the incident. 

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Last night, firefighters from Blue Rock Fire Rescue - Station 903 - Highville and Engine Company 905 assisted us on a...

Posted by Blue Rock Fire Rescue - Station 907 - Washington Boro on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

Two groups celebrate Irish heritage

Before You Leave, Check This Out