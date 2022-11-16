The $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ ticket was sold at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Wednesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket that won a $1 million jackpot was sold at a convenience store in Harrisburg, the Lottery announced Wednesday.

The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the official app.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.