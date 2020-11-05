State Rep. apologizes for controversial Facebook post

Governor Wolf came to Rep. Marty Flynn's defense Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Thousands of constituents of Pennsylvania's 113th legislative district, and from far beyond, saw a Facebook post from State Rep. and Scranton native Marty Flynn Saturday.

The post does not provide context but what it does say angered many of the people who read it.

The now-deleted post on Flynn's personal page said:

"Keep talking about how bad we Democrats are and we will stop supporting your businesses! You want to make it personal and we will!"

Flynn's office in West Scranton is closed and staff is working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear whether the state's pandemic shutdown of businesses sparked the controversial post.

Hours after the post, Flynn made a Facebook apology saying he was responding to three local business owners who had posted negative things about the Democratic party.

Flynn wrote: "This was juvenile taking anyone's political criticism, no matter how low, personal. Even though I was venting about three people and my result of offending more people is well deserved. I'm SORRY and I should have been more thoughtful."

Flynn has not responded to Newswatch 16's calls for comment.

Governor Wolf came to Flynn's defense during a news conference in Harrisburg.