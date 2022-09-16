Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

A large presence of state police was in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna for a possible water rescue.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon.

State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.

A state police spokesman would only say crews were following up on some leads.

Emergency vehicles from several of the surrounding areas were on scene.

Crews were called out around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials are not saying who or what may be in the river in the Great Bend Township.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, all crews left the area. An officer said they were wrapped up for the day.

A spokesman would not say if the first responders would be returning to the area.