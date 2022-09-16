x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Possible water rescue in Susquehanna County

A large presence of state police was in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna for a possible water rescue.

More Videos

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a large presence of state police and rescue units in Great Bend Township along the Susquehanna River Friday afternoon.

State police blocked off more than a five-mile section of Harmony Road, which runs right along the Susquehanna River, for a possible water rescue.

A state police spokesman would only say crews were following up on some leads.

Emergency vehicles from several of the surrounding areas were on scene.

Crews were called out around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials are not saying who or what may be in the river in the Great Bend Township.

Around 7 p.m. Friday night, all crews left the area. An officer said they were wrapped up for the day.

A spokesman would not say if the first responders would be returning to the area.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.  

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out