Sobol Shines At The Quarterback Position For Old Forge At 6'0" 235lbs

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The stats don't tell the entire story about Old Forge senior quarterback James Sobol. 1,700 yards passing in 2021 and 21 touchdowns. He ran for another 550 yards on the ground collecting 10 more TD's. The Blue Devils finished the season with an (11-1) record losing to Canton 20-14 in overtime in the PIAA 'A' State Quarterfinals.

"Camp really helps in July because we really get to see like competitive teams higher division schools. So it really shows what we can do," said James.

"Really how I can collect myself in the big game situations. Especially during the Canton game when the coaches really relied on me. And the offense really made the difference in the game," again said James.

At 6'0" 235lbs Sobol is solid leading some college coaches to offer him positions on their teams at fullback. Each time Sobol shoots down that theory.

"Everyone always pushed my aside and told me that I wouldn't play it. And that wasn't the position for me and they put me at running back. And as a freshman I was the biggest kid on our team," again said James.

Old Forge opens up the season with Dunmore. And you can bet Sobol will have his team ready for the physical game.

"It really makes a difference of my transition of how I throw. How I move and how I can hand it off. NFL Camps are opening up. Who do you like to watch? The Steelers yeah I mean they are not the best team. I really don't follow the NFL as much as I do college football but I still like watching the Steelers," said James.