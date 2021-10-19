Small part creating big problem for car dealers

The microchip shortage is still leading to a scarcity of new cars.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Sylvester Chevrolet is Peckville has power wheels in its showroom. There are just no real new cars to show.

"We just got about eight Trailblazers in last week, and within the week, they all sold. That's good; we're staying afloat, keeping the ball rolling. It's just unfortunate when you have an empty lot," said salesperson Logan Bednash.

Bednash told Newswatch 16 the dealership is still plagued by the worldwide shortage of semiconductor microchips.

"We're going to see it for probably a couple more months—vehicles coming and going. We're selling stuff as fast as it's coming in, but we can't replenish what we need," he said.

It's the same situation over at Gibbons Ford in Dickson City. Owner John Grow said a new truck could have 150 microchips. Electric cars have a few thousand.

Ford is preparing to send dealers cars they can show without chips in them.

"They're going to ship us the chips when the supply increases, so our technicians put the chips in. You can reserve the vehicle, but we have no clue how long it's going to take. No clue," Grow said.

Another thing that's non-existent is negotiating a price. The dealers told Newswatch 16 all new cars are being sold for sticker price. But they're still not having a problem selling them.