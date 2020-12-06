Ski shop opens parking lot to struggling produce farmers

A farmer's market is held each Friday at the Ski Shack.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The Ski Shack had its season end abruptly in March.

Renters still haven't been able to return skis to the place on Montage Mountain Road.

But, the owners have opened up the Ski Shack's parking lot to a whole new kind of business.

"Melissa, the owner of The Ski Shack here was kind enough to offer us this space, she's one of our customers. Because she knew we were having a hard time getting rid of our crops," said Bill Banta of Rowlands Produce.

Rowlands Produce and a few other farmers will sell their fruits, vegetables, and baked goods at The Ski Shack each Friday; It's a way to help make ends meet during this time.

"With the COVID pandemic, and restaurants being closed, we primarily source to restaurants. So, we didn't have any outlet for our crops. We're reinventing how we're doing business right now. We're doing a lot of direct to consumer sales and this is helping us out tremendously," Banta added.

Two weeks in and the market has been a hit.

Customers said spotting the market in Moosic was a pleasant surprise.

"I think it's fantastic. This the best thing to happen for anybody, between here and Wilkes-Barre. Because you can come up here now and get everything fresh baked and fresh vegetables," said John Orluck of Avoca.

It is also a way to curb their fears of going to the grocery store.

"It's good that it's open-air, yeah, I'm comfortable here, it's outside, outside is good," added Paula Marks of Duryea.

The Ski Shack plans to open back up to its customers later this month.

In the meantime, out in the parking lot, a solution that's been mutually beneficial.