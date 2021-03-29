Scranton's elementary students return to classrooms

In-person learning for older students will begin after the Easter holiday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are signs of life at John Adams Elementary on Capouse Avenue in Scranton.

Students sitting at desks for the first time in more than a year.

First graders told Newswatch 16 that in-person learning is much better.

"Because you get to learn stuff, and I could say hi to my friends," said Connor Mackaliunis.

"I just don't want to be at home because my sister and I don't like taking naps!" added Anastasia Smedley.

Principal Lisa McConlogue said the grown-ups were also more than ready to be back.

"It was the most exhilarating moment to walk out this morning, climb onto those buses and see all these little heads sticking up above the seats that could not wait to get off the buses and come right in the front door," she said.

The Scranton School District welcomed back its youngest students this week. The older kids will come back after Easter. Students will be on a hybrid schedule with two separate groups reporting to class two days a week.

All students will be virtual on Wednesdays. That gives teachers a chance to record virtual lessons and the maintenance staff a chance to deep clean the school buildings.

"The first thing we're most concerned with is getting them back into a routine. This pandemic has been so difficult for not just adults, even these littlest learners. Trauma is evident, and so is learning loss," McConlogue added.

McConlogue said this will be a big transition district-wide but especially for the district's youngest students.