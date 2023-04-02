Rose Shining In The Southern Conference For Wofford

The sophomore point guard is 4th in league scoring this season

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rachael Rose is a winner and a competitor. Her six year span of playing basketball at a high level began in high-school while at Scranton Prep. Then it moved into college. Her first year at USC Upstate and now at Wofford. The wins just blow the doors off the building. During the COVID period 1,730 career points for the Classics. All-State all 4 years. A 1st team selection her senior year and last year guiding USC Upstate to overall record of (22-8) under head coach Becky Burke averaging 13.1ppg. Now with Wofford a (15-6) mark in the Southern Conference and 4th in league scoring at 15.4ppg.

“I love my coaches here and I love the team. The transition they made it really easy for me and I fit in right way with these girl's. So it's been an awesome opportunity for me to be here,” said Rachael.



Conference wins for Rose are big. More than anything in these last 7 league games is that regular season title.



I think our mindset and having that winning mentality is the biggest thing for all of us. We have 2 seniors that I believe deserve a ring so I am going to do everything in my power to make sure that they get it,” again said Rachael.

Rose credits current Scranton Prep head coach Bob Beviglia with most of her success. She says he prepared her for the pace of the women's college game.



“Just seeing how much good they are doing and you know Coach Beviglia prepared me for everything that I am going through now in college,” added Rachael.

