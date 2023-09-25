Man carrying several fake ID cards stopped by TSA agents while trying to board plane at Pennsylvania airport

The suspect also used a false ID card to purchase a ticket for the flight, the TSA said Monday. The incident occurred at John Murtha-Cambria County Airport.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration agents at a Pennsylvania airport stopped a suspect who was attempting to sneak several fraudulent identification cards past a security screening area last Friday, the agency announced.

The suspect also using a fake ID card in his attempt to board the plane, the TSA said.

The alleged incident happened last Friday at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, the TSA said.

The fake IDs were discovered during the screening of the suspect's carry-on items, the TSA said. In addition to the allegedly phony ID cards, the screening also uncovered equipment used to make fake IDs, the TSA said.

After catching the man in his attempted ruse, the TSA contacted Richland Police, who arrested the man on a felony count related to the fraudulent ID he allegedly used to purchase his flight ticket, the TSA said.

The fake IDs and the equipment used to make them were confiscated as part of the arrest, the TSA said.

TSA requires passengers 18 and older to present valid identification at airport checkpoints because doing so lowers travel risk in response to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the agency said.