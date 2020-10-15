State Police conclude investigation of racial slur used toward PA Second Lady Gisele Fetterman

The conduct of the woman depicted in a video using a racial slur toward Fetterman did warrant charges, but the Fettermans preferred to avoid prosecution, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 12.

Pennsylvania State Police announced Thursday they have completed their investigation into an incident recorded by Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, in which a woman is heard uttering a racial slur toward her in a shopping center parking lot.

In the video, the woman is heard telling Fetterman she "doesn't belong here" and uses a racial slur toward Fetterman.

The wife of Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman tweeted a video of the encounter on Sunday, and the video went viral, garnering widespread attention.

"I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided," the Second Lady's tweet said. "I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead."

State Police said Thursday that investigators presented their findings to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, which determined "that the conduct of the individual depicted in the video does meet the culpability threshold necessary to support charging of several violations of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code."

But, police say, since the Fetterman family has expressed their desire to avoid prosecution, no charges will be filed.

Police also did not identify the woman depicted in the video.

The Fettermans prefer that "the woman be given an opportunity to engage appropriate social services and other resources," police said.

"This incident is a reminder of the toll racism takes on individuals as well as the community," State Police said in a statement. "The Pennsylvania State Police is committed to fair and thorough investigations and encourages victims to immediately report crimes motivated by hate or bias to law enforcement."

Gisele Fetterman, 38, was born in Brazil and came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant when she was 7-years-old, according to her biography.