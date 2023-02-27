Montgomery County Chick-fil-A announces ban of unaccompanied kids under 16

In a Facebook statement, the Chick-fil-A location cited issues with volume, mistreatment of property and disrespect of employees for the decision.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — A Montgomery County Chick-fil-A announced new guidelines regarding unaccompanied kids 16 years old and younger.

In a Facebook statement, the chain location said that on Saturdays or days when schools aren't in session, school-age children visit the establishment without their parents.

"Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them walk over to our restaurant. While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed," the restaurant said in a statement.

According to the Chick-fil-A, the following unacceptable behaviors often occur:

Volume : They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family-friendly restaurant and this is not tolerated.

: They are loud, and their conversation often contains a lot of explicit language. We are a family-friendly restaurant and this is not tolerated. Mistreatment of property : Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen.

: Food and trash are often thrown around and left on the tables, chairs, and floor. Tables and restrooms are vandalized. Decorations are stolen. Disrespect of employees : Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave.

: Employees are laughed at, made fun of and treated rudely. Employees are cursed at and ignored when they ask the children and teens to either change their behavior or leave. Unsafe behaviors also occur walking through the parking lot and drive-thru lanes.

As a result, to dine in the restaurant anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied, they may come in to purchase food but must take it to go.

"Parents, we are not blaming you. Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant," the Facebook statement continued.