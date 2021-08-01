Lehigh University rescinds honorary degree given to Donald Trump in 1988

The decision was made Thursday in a special session of the executive committee of the university's Board of Trustees, the school said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — In a letter to the university community issued Friday, Lehigh University announced it is rescinding and revoking the honorary degree it granted to President Donald Trump in 1988.

The decision was made in a special session of the Executive Committee of the university's Board of Trustees on Thursday, the letter said.

The full board affirmed the decision on Friday, according to the school.