2 dead after small plane crash in Pennsylvania

Authorities say two people died when a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend.
EBENSBURG, Pa. — Two people died when a small plane crashed in Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Piper PA-30 went down in a wooded area near Ebensburg Airport on Sunday.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told reporters that both people aboard the plane were pronounced dead at the scene. Lees said the plane was reported missing Sunday morning and the aircraft was located at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The names of the victims weren't immediately released. FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

