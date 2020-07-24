Powerful rides, powerful cause: Palmerton event to help local veterans

An organization based in Carbon County is bringing car, bike and truck enthusiasts together for a weekend event aimed at giving back to vets.

Powerful rides are cruising into Palmerton this weekend.

It's all part of an event on Saturday, July 25, 2020, aimed at helping veterans heal from life-shattering events.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey highlighted the happening on Friday.

The second annual event involves a car, bike, and truck show.

Food trucks, craft vendors, and a DJ are also among the attractions on tap.

Those attending the outdoor event at Palmerton Borough Park on Saturday are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Pennsylvania Outdoor Veterans, a nonprofit based in Lehighton, is behind the event.

The founder of the group says PA Outdoor Veterans was created "to reduce veteran suicide through the healing nature and camaraderie developed during outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, and fishing. It has been documented that reconnecting with nature has a strong healing effect on those that have been traumatized by combat and other life-shattering events. Nature is not just a backdrop for health and healing activities, but rather a vital part of the healing process."

Event details:

When: Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Palmerton Borough Park, Delaware Avenue

Cost: $25, whether you're displaying your car, bike, or truck.

Head here to connect to the event's Facebook page.