Pennsylvania House approves budget, now goes to Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania House yesterday approved a $46.4 billion dollar general fund budget. It's an additional increase from the original $45 billion outlined by Governor Josh Shapiro.

The budget proposal passed on a straight party-line vote following a 40-minute debate.

"On the final passage of this vote, the yays are 102; the nays are 101," Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton (D-Delaware) proclaimed.

The major area where Democrats increased spending is Kindergarten through 12th grade education, including more than $375 million for basic and special education in the state. It would also restart the Level Up program that increases funding for the state's 100 poorest school districts.

Republicans from across the aisle are calling the plan unsustainable.

"Six billion dollars in new spending requires a 32.5% increase in the personal income tax," Seth Grove (R-York), minority appropriations chair, said.

They argue extra revenue comes from interest on the state's savings—and that the proposed increases would draw down on the state surplus too quickly.

The state's spending is projected to outpace revenue starting in the 2023-24 budget year, with the gap continuing to grow after that, according to the state's independent fiscal office.

Meanwhile, Democrats say this budget proposal includes Republican-driven initiatives as well.

"When the gentleman from Lebanon County stood up and talked about epilepsy funding, well let me tell you something, the exact amount that the gentleman asked for is right here. I'd appreciate his vote to support the funding he cared about two weeks ago," Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia), House appropriations chair, said. "The gentleman from Adams County talked about increased funding for animal health and diagnostics commission. Well, guess what—they wanted $6 million—guess what, it's in this budget... I'd appreciate the gentleman's vote."

The bill now faces a Republican-led majority in the Senate, meaning what passed in the House will ultimately not be what ends up in front of Gov. Shapiro.