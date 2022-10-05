Bob Casey's announcement to support the Women's Health Protection Act is the latest twist in the long winding history of the family and abortion.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Senate plans to vote on the Women's Health Protection Act this week due to the leaked Supreme Court draft that signaled to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Scranton long considered anti-abortion, took a surprising stance on Tuesday when he announced plans to support the bill.

It's the latest twist in the long winding history of the Casey family and abortion.

Bob Casey Sr. was elected Pennsylvania Governor in 1986 on his fourth try for office.

He was a pro-life Democrat who defeated a pro-choice Republican.

Casey Sr. signed legislation requiring parental consent and a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion in his first term.

The law prompted a supreme court challenge: Planned Parenthood V. Casey.

Casey Sr. wanted to deliver a pro-life speech at the 1992 Democratic Convention - but he was denied.

Robert Casey Jr. entered Pennsylvania Politics in 1996 when he was elected auditor general.

But his abortion stance was never an issue until he won a U.S. Senate seat ten years later.

Casey Jr. has always touted himself as a pro-life Democrat like his dad, but his voting record is mixed.

He endorsed a GOP effort to ban abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy, but the pro-choice group NARAL gave him a 100% voting record as recently as 2017.

Joseph Martino, the former bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, repeatedly called out Casey for his voting record on abortion.

In 2009, he famously blasted Casey's appearance as a commencement speaker at King's College, a catholic institution.

But Casey Jr. won re-election to the Senate in 2012, and four years later, he avenged a family slight when he spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention - 24 years after his father's request was turned down.

