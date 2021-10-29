Women vie for seats on the bench in Pennsylvania

There are a number of women running for judge in the upcoming election from the courts of common pleas to Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There are three women vying for the two vacancies on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Former District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis is on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz is running as a Democrat, and state Representative Tarah Toohil is running as a Republican.

Lackawanna County has one open seat on the bench.

Attorney Mary Walsh Dempsey is the Democratic nominee. Attorney Nisha Arora is the Republican.

If Arora wins, she would be Lackawanna county's first minority judge.

Voters in Snyder and Union counties will see district judge Lori Hackenberg running for the open judicial seat.

The Republican faces attorney Brian Kerstetter, who won the Democratic nomination.

Two seats are open on Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court, which handles civil cases involving state or local government.

Judge Lori Dumas from Philadelphia and David Lee Spurgeon are the Democratic candidates.

Attorney Stacy Marie Wallace and Drew Crompton are on the Republican side.

On Superior court, which hears appeals for citizens and businesses, there is one vacancy, and two candidates both of whom are women.

Timika Lane, a judge in Philadelphia, is the Democratic candidate.

Prosecutor Megan Sullivan is the Republican.

And, one of the two candidates for Pennsylvania's Supreme court the highest court in the Commonwealth is a woman.

Maria McLaughlin, currently serves on the Superior Court and is a member of the Democratic party.