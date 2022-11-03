Voters may drop off their ballot at their county board of election office or another officially designated location.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania voters have several options when it comes to returning their mail-in or absentee ballot. They can do so by mail, at a drop box, at their county election board, or other officially designated location.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters must return their own ballots. The only exceptions to this are for voters with a disability who have designated someone in writing to deliver their ballot.

Where can I drop off my ballot?

County Board of Election Offices

Voters can return their voted mail-in or absentee ballot to their county board of election office during that office's business hours.

Drop Boxes and Dropoff Sites

Some Pennsylvania counties may have drop boxes. Voters can return their mail-in or absentee ballot at their county election board's designated drop box(es) or official drop-off location.

Don't see your county listed below? CLICK HERE to check your county’s website for information.

Satellite County Election Offices

Some county election boards might open satellite offices to offer county residents added convenience.

These satellite locations may be open additional hours, including weeknights and weekends.

Each satellite location has a secure ballot receptacle to store voted mail-in and absentee ballots submitted at the location.

Can I return my filled-out mail-in or absentee ballot at my polling place?

No. If you have already filled out your mail-in or absentee ballot, you cannot drop it off at your polling place.

However, if you received a mail ballot but DID NOT complete it, you may surrender your unvoted mail ballot, along with both envelopes, at your polling place and vote a regular ballot.

I've changed my mind. Can I still vote in person if I've already sent in my mail-in or absentee ballot?

If you DID vote your mail ballot and returned it to your county board of elections, you are not eligible to vote at your polling place. If you believe that you are eligible to vote in person, you can vote by provisional ballot. Your provisional ballot will be reviewed by the county board of elections after Election Day.

I lost my mail-in or absentee ballot. Can I still vote in person?

If you requested a mail ballot but did not receive it, or you do not have it to surrender at your polling place, you may vote by provisional ballot at your polling place.

Remember that it is unlawful to fraudulently vote more than once in the same election.