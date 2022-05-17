U.S. Congress 7th and 8th districts results | Bognet claims victory in 8th

Check out two race results for the Congressional District of Pennsylvania, including Kevin Dellicker and Lisa Scheller.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Running in the Republican primary for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7: Kevin Dellicker and Lisa Scheller.

Susan Wild is the incumbent Democrat.

Jim Bognet has claimed victory for the U.S. House Pennsylvania District 8.

Bognet and Mike Marsicano were running in the Republican primary.

The incumbent is Democrat Matt Cartwright.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.

.@Bognet4congress wins the GOP primary in PA-08! The commonwealth is fed up with the failed agenda of Pelosi, Biden, and Washington Democrats. pic.twitter.com/1wgi2LwgaJ — GOP (@GOP) May 18, 2022

Problem Voting? The Pennsylvania Department of State offers an online election complaint form for registered voters to submit a formal complaint to the voter's county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation Fill out the online form here to file a complaint. For immediate needs, call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

