The do's and don'ts of voting by mail

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Are you planning to vote by mail this upcoming election? If so, here are some key steps to take while voting and what to avoid, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Make sure to return your ballot by the deadline. They must be received by the local county board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Another important step is to seal your ballot inside both envelopes. Only ballots delivered in both envelopes, these being the inner secrecy envelope marked "Official Election Ballot" sealed inside the outer return envelope will be counted by officials.

The Pa. Department of State also encouraged voters to complete the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Make sure to sign and date the Voter's Declaration on the back of the outer return envelope before submitting the ballot.

Some important steps to avoid include waiting to return your voted ballot.

Officials encourage voters to turn their envelopes in as soon as possible. Voters can either hand deliver their ballots to their county election office or submit them by mail, but they must be in by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Under Pennsylvania law, voters may only return their own ballots. Therefore, don't deliver someone else's ballot unless you are a designated agent.

A designated agent would be specifically designated by a voter with a disability to deliver the voter. Additionally, voters who need third-part delivery of emergency absentee ballots can assign designated agents.

Voting by mail ballot this election? Here are some do’s and don’ts for casting your mail ballot. Voted mail ballots must be received by your county board of elections by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. #VoteReady pic.twitter.com/sJprch8JVJ — PA Department of State (@PAStateDept) October 4, 2022