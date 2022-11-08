Susan Wild vs Lisa Scheller | Election day updates for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7

Wild defeated Scheller in the 2020 general election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Susan Wild and Lisa Scheller are running in the general election for U.S. House Pennsylvania District 7.

Wild had defeated Scheller and Anthony Sayegh in the general election for District 7 two years ago.

Wild was the solicitor of Allentown from 2015 to 2017. She was also a partner with Gross McGinley.

Scheller served for two years as chairwoman of the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners. She also founded Hope & Coffee, a coffee shop and recovery meeting space.