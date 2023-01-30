Special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday

Voters in parts of central Pennsylvania and lower Luzerne County are electing a new state senator on Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Political signs are posted throughout parts of central Pennsylvania, urging people to vote in this week's special election.

Two candidates are on the ballot. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton are hoping to be elected state senator of the 27th District, which includes five counties in our area.

The seat was left vacant by State Senator John Gordner in November, who resigned in November to take on another role within the senate.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the voter registration office in Montour County, where officials were doing last-minute preparations for the special election.

"All our ballots have been delivered. All our machines have been delivered. What you see here with these cases, it's all election supplies. The judges of elections come to pick up the supplies, and they sign for them," explained Holly Brandon, Montour County's director of elections.

"Trying to do it as best we can in accordance to the law, trying to be transparent about it, so people have the faith that their ballot is counted and it's being handled appropriately," said Ryan Craig, Montour County's assistant director of elections.

The 27th State Senate District includes people in Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, and parts of Luzerne Counties.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.