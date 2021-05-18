Savantis, Toohil lead Luzerne County judge election

There are two open seats; five people are running. All have cross-filed as Democrats and Republicans.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Stefanie Salavantis and Tarah Toohil are the leading vote-getters in the Luzerne County judge election thus far.

Check back for updates.

Stefanie Salavantis had been Luzerne County’s District Attorney since 2012. She was just 29 years old when she stunned incumbent District Attorney Jackie Musto Carroll in 2011 as voters tried to wash away the stench of the “Kids for Cash” scandal that hovered over Luzerne County’s legal apparatus. Salavantis easily won re-election in 2015 against Democrat Vito DeLuca and ran unopposed in 2019. She was forced, by rule, to resign as District Attorney after announcing her intention to run for judge. Salvantis is a graduate of Dallas High School, Temple University, and Western Michigan’s Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Tarah Toohil has represented Luzerne County’s 116th State House district since 2011. Toohil, a Republican, defeated incumbent Rep. Todd Eachus in 2010 and easily won re-election in 2012 and 2014. She ran unopposed in 2016 and 2018 before easily defeating Eachus in a rematch last November. Toohil, from Drums, graduated from Northeastern University in 2003 and Penn State’s Dickinson School of Law. She says if elected she will continue to serve in the State House until New Year’s Eve, then take the judge’s oath in January. There would be a special election to fill her vacant house seat next year.

Jim Bobeck is a former Luzerne County Councilman. According to his website he was born in the Heights Section of Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Bishop Hoban, Villanova University and Boston College Law School. He was the first Chair of the Luzerne County Council post-home rule charter vote in 2010. Bobeck worked as a hearing officer and law judge presiding over hearings. Lives in Kingston with his family.

Laura Dennis is an attorney from West Pittston. She has had a private law practice there since 1998 and is a former assistant solicitor for Luzerne County and solicitor for Wyoming Borough. Adjunct professor at Misericordia University.