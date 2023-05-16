Pulizzi vs. Carlucci vs. Gardner | Election results for Lycoming Count Judge

All three have cross-filed on the Democrat and Republican tickets.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — UPDATE:

All three candidates will appear on the ballot in the fall.

Original story:

Two judge positions at the Lycoming County Courthouse are up for grabs. Judges Marc Lovecchio and Joy McCoy have both retired after more than a decade of service each.

Three candidates have cross-filed on the Democrat and Republican tickets and hope to fill those vacancies.

Judge William Carlucci has years of experience as a lawyer in Lycoming County. He was appointed county judge in August to help fill the void left by the retiring judges. Now, he is running for a full ten-year term.

Andrea Pulizzi is a lawyer and managing partner at Carpenter, Harris & Flayhart. She is from Williamsport and has nearly 20 years of experience in criminal defense and civil law.

Ryan Gardner is the current Lycoming County district attorney. He is from Montoursville. He also spent time as an assistant district attorney and head of his own law practice.

