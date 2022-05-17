Doug Mastriano appears to have secured Republican Governor primary

Mastriano will represent the GOP in the general election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It appears that Republican Doug Mastriano has won the Republican gubernatorial primary.

Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Mastriano, Bill McSwain, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, David White, and Nche Zama were running in the Republican primary for Governor of Pennsylvania.

Incumbent Democrat Governor Tom Wolf has reached his term limit. In the general election, a new governor will be elected, scheduled for November 8, 2022.

Thank you 🙏🏻 For Voting For Doug4Gov!!! This is YOUR win, Pennsylvania! To God Be The Glory!! pic.twitter.com/CzEE4ESi6y — Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) May 18, 2022

Problem Voting? The Pennsylvania Department of State offers an online election complaint form for registered voters to submit a formal complaint to the voter's county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation Fill out the online form here to file a complaint. For immediate needs, call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

