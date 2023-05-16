O'Pake vs. Burke | Election results for Schuylkill County Judge

Mike O'Pake is the projected Democratic nominee, and Bill Burke is the projected Republican nominee.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — UPDATE:

Mike O'Pake is the projected Democratic nominee, and Bill Burke is the projected Republican nominee.

Original story:

The Schuylkill County Courthouse in Pottsville is where both Bill Burke from Port Carbon and Mike O'Pake from Mahanoy City have spent long days on the courthouse floor.

Both are running to fill an open seat on the Court of Common Pleas, and both have cross-filed to appear on the Democrat and Republican ballots.

Although this is his first time running, attorney Bill Burke says running a law practice with his dad for most of his life is a good experience for a judge.

Current District Attorney Mike O'Pake wants to continue serving Schuylkill County from the bench.

O'Pake and Burke have years of experience practicing law at the Schuylkill County Courthouse. Newswatch 16 asked them what they would change in the courtroom if elected.

If elected, O'Pake plans to create a veterans court, helping veterans convicted of crimes get treatment and education instead of time behind bars.

Burke says one priority would be to crack down on absentee landlords.

Because each candidate has cross-filed, one or both could be on the ballot in November.

Check back here for the latest results on this race after polls close at 8 p.m., or get the latest results from all the races that matter to you at wnep.com/elections or with the WNEP app.