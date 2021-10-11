Oct. 18 is the deadline to register to vote in November's municipal election

Eligible voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court as well as county, school board, and local officials.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 30.

November's municipal election is quickly approaching, and the deadline to register to vote in it is even closer.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid is reminding Pennsylvanians that they have until Oct. 18 to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election.

Eligible voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court, as well as county, school board, and local officials, such as mayors, city and borough council members, township commissioners and supervisors, magisterial district judges, and precinct election officials.

“Whichever voting option you choose...the important thing is to get out and vote,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “The local officials elected in municipal elections make the decisions that affect voters’ daily lives.”

Individuals wishing to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual wants to register and vote for at least 30 days before the election.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the election.