Nearly 80 percent of mail-in and absentee ballots have been returned

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's what we know about the three million people across the state who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot this election.
Nearly 80 percent of those ballots have been returned.
Democrats consist of 66 percent and 23 percent is from Republicans; the rest from independents.
If you haven't turned in your mail-in ballot yet, do not mail it.
Either return it to your county election office or bring it to your polling place tomorrow.
It will be destroyed and you can vote in-person.