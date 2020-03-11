Nearly 80 percent of mail-in and absentee ballots have been returned

Democrats consist of 66 percent of those ballots.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's what we know about the three million people across the state who applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot this election.

Nearly 80 percent of those ballots have been returned.

Democrats consist of 66 percent and 23 percent is from Republicans; the rest from independents.

If you haven't turned in your mail-in ballot yet, do not mail it.

Either return it to your county election office or bring it to your polling place tomorrow.