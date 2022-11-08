It's National Voter Registration Day: Here's how you can register to vote in PA

It's National Voter Registration Day. Here's what you need to know to prepare for the upcoming election in November.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Today, September 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. It's a day to push to get voters all across the country to get registered or make sure their information is up to date.

According to its website, "National Voter Registration Day involves volunteers and organizations from all over the country hitting the streets in a single day of coordinated field, technology and media efforts. National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise."

Am I registered to vote?

If it's been a while since you've voted and you're unsure about your registration status, you can check your status on the PA Voter Services website.

What do I need in order to register to vote?

Make sure you are registered using your current name at your current address.

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must: Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next election. Be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which you want to register and vote for at least 30 days before the next election. Be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next election.

Learn about all of the different ways to register to vote.

Can I register to vote online?

Yes. To use the Online Voter Registration System, you must have a valid driver's license or ID card issued by the PA Department of Transportation or the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

What are mail-in ballots?

If you aren't an absentee voter, you may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason.

What are absentee ballots?

If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness, you should request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot.

Key dates to remember

Here are a few dates to keep in mind as we head into election season.

The last day to register to vote before November's midterm in PA is October 24, 2022.

If you'd like to apply for a mail-in ballot, that must be done by November 1, 2022.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

8 p.m. November 8 - VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office - postmarks are not enough.

Applications and ballots may be delivered to your county election office by the deadline. Contact your county election office for their hours of operation.

Can I vote in person using an absentee or mail-in ballot?

If you are registered to vote, you can vote in person before election day at your county election office using an absentee or mail-in ballot.

When you submit your absentee or mail-in ballot application in person, as long as the ballots are ready, you can receive your ballot at the same time. While you are there, you can complete and return the ballot. Ballots are usually ready 3 - 5 weeks before the election. Contact your county election office for more information.

Where is my polling place?