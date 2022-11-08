Matt Cartwright vs. Jim Bognet | Election Day updates for PA Congress, 8th District

Incumbent Matt Cartwright (D) and Jim Bognet (R) are running in the general election in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Incumbent Matt Cartwright (D) and Jim Bognet (R) are running in the general election in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on November 8, 2022.

Rep. Cartwright voted just after 8 a.m. at the Greenwood Hose Company in Moosic.

Cartwright pointed to his position on the House Appropriations Committee as one of the major reasons he should be reelected.

"Since I got to the top of the House Appropriations Committee, I've been able to bring back so much more money for our area than other members of Congress, and that's one of the top jobs of a congressman, to get down there and scrap and make sure every penny of our fair share of tax dollars is working for our economy," said Rep. Matt Cartwright (D).

Cartwright is running for a sixth term.

His opponent is a familiar face. Republican Jim Bognet ran against Cartwright two years ago and lost.

Bognet voted Tuesday morning in Hazle Township. He says voters are hungry for change.

"First thing I want to do, besides celebrating with all of the volunteers and supporters and beautiful people who have helped me get to this point, is to go to Washington, repeal the 87,000 IRS agents that Joe Biden and Matt Cartwright passed, and replace them with border patrol agents," said Jim Bognet (R).

Bognet owns a political consulting and communications firm and worked in President Trump's administration. Trump endorsed Bognet over Mike Marsicano in the district's 2022 Republican primary.

Cartwright is an attorney who was first elected to the U.S. House from the 17th Congressional District in 2012. After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court adopted a new congressional district map in 2018, Cartwright was elected to the 8th Congressional District in 2018 and 2020.