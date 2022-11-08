PA Lt. Governor results: Davis projected winner for Dems, DelRosso for GOP

The current Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania is John Fetterman.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Austin Davis appears to have won the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

I am grateful and deeply humbled to be the Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and to run alongside @JoshShapiroPA.



We’ve got a lot to do, Pennsylvania — and the general election starts now.



Let’s work. pic.twitter.com/h41tvIidA6 — Austin Davis (@AustinDavisPA) May 18, 2022

Austin Davis, Brian Sims, and Ray Sosa ran for the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania on May 17, 2022.

Carrie DelRosso appears to have secured victory for the Republican ticket.

John Brown, Jeff Coleman, Teddy Daniels, DelRosso, Russell Diamond, Chris Frye, James Jones, Rick Saccone, and Clarice Schillinger ran for the Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania.

The general election is scheduled for November 8, 2022.

Problem Voting? The Pennsylvania Department of State offers an online election complaint form for registered voters to submit a formal complaint to the voter's county board of elections and/or district attorney for investigation Fill out the online form here to file a complaint. For immediate needs, call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

