James Haddock vs James May | Election day updates for PA 118th District

Whoever wins will take the place of Democrat Mike Carroll, who is retiring.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — James Haddock and James May are running in the general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 118 on November 8, 2022.

James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston area school board. He says he's no stranger to fighting for the people in his community.

James May is a former spokesperson for PennDOT. With a military background, May says he is passionate about helping people within the district.

Whoever wins will take the place of Democrat Mike Carroll, who is retiring.

Check back here for the latest results on this race after polls close at 8 p.m., or get the latest results from all the races that matter to you at wnep.com/elections or with the WNEP app.