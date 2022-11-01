Former President Barack Obama to join Fetterman at Pittsburgh rally

The gathering will be held on Nov. 5 in Pittsburgh as part of the "Pittsburgh Get Out the Vote" rally.

PITTSBURGH — Former President Barack Obama and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be hosting a rally together on Saturday.

It is expected that Obama will rally voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote for Fetterman and Democrats up and down the ballot.

At this time, an exact location and time for the event have not been released. However, it is expected that this information will be released within the coming days.