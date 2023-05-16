Michael Stender Jr. projected winner of PA 108th District race

Longtime Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver was elected to the state senate earlier this year in another special election.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE:

Republican Michael Stender Jr. is the projected winner of Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 108 race.

Original story:

Democrat Trevor Finn, Republican Michael Stender Jr., and Libertarian Elijah Scretching are running in the general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 108 on May 16, 2023.

The 108th district includes Montour County and parts of Northumberland County.

Typically independent and third-party voters cannot take part in a primary, but this year, there is one race where they can.

This is a special election to choose the next representative in the 108th District.

Three candidates hope to take her place in the state house.

For Montour County residents, at least one of those candidates is a familiar face. Democrat Trevor Finn has been a Montour County Commissioner for nearly 20 years. He's been a volunteer firefighter in Danville for just as long.

The Republican candidate Mike Stender is also a firefighter. He volunteers in Sunbury and works at a fire company in Harrisburg. The Sunbury resident is on the Shikellamy School Board.

There is a Libertarian candidate on the ballot. Elijah Scretching is a former Marine who lives in Northumberland. He was an ammunition technician who spent time in Japan.

Scretching says the issues most important to him are lowering crime, fighting inflation, and protecting veterans.

As firefighters, both Stender and Finn say helping emergency responders would be one of their top priorities in Harrisburg, as well as the economy and budget.

Check back here for the latest results on this race after polls close at 8 p.m.