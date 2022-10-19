Fetterman releases updated medical report ahead of November midterm election

“Since my stroke five months ago, one of the best parts of this campaign has been the unbelievable number of Pennsylvanians who have shared their own stories with us about the major health problems they’ve faced and overcome in their lives," Fetterman said in a statement. "It reminds me why I’m fighting to slash health care costs and make it so every Pennsylvanian can spend more time with the people they love. Unfortunately for Dr. Oz, I’m ready to serve and continue to get better every single day.”

October 15, 2022



MEDICAL REPORT FOR JOHN K. FETTERMAN



Re: John K Fetterman

DOB: 8/15/1969



On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, I saw Lt. Governor Fetterman for a follow-up office visit after he had previously established care with me as his primary care physician in May.



Overall, the Lt. Governor is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve. His physical exam was normal with blood pressure 116/82, heart rate 80, and pulse oximetry of 97% on room air. His lung exam was clear, heart rate was regular, and his strength was normal in all four extremities without any strength or coordination deficits. He spoke intelligently without cognitive deficits. His speech was normal and he continues to exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty. Occasional words he will “miss,” which seems like he doesn’t hear the word, but it is actually not processed properly. His hearing of sound such as music is not affected. His communication is significantly improved compared to his first visit assisted by speech therapy, which he has attended on a regular basis since the stroke.



Laboratory testing was performed and the results are good. His lipid profile is excellent with total cholesterol 124, HDL 54, LDL 56, and triglycerides 60. Kidney function, electrolytes, liver function, and vitamin levels are all normal. The Lt. Governor also received appropriate flu and pneumonia vaccinations at his office visit.



I have spoken with his neurologist and cardiologist and he will follow-up with them routinely. The Lt. Governor takes appropriate medications to optimize his heart condition and prevent future strokes. He also exercises routinely and can walk four to five miles regularly without difficulty.



Overall, Lt. Governor Fetterman is well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.



Sincerely,



Clifford Chen, MD