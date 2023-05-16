Gaughan, McGloin, Chermak, Campbell projected winners | Lackawanna County Commissioner election results

Bill Gaughan and Matt McGloin has declared victory on the Democratic ticket. Republican candidates Chris Chermak and Diana Campbell have declared victory.

SCRANTON, Pa. — UPDATE:

Bill Gaughan has declared victory on the Democratic ticket.

Matt McGloin was joined by his family, friends, and supporters to celebrate his win as one of two Democratic candidates for Lackawanna County Commissioner.

McGloin is a West Scranton native and former Penn State quarterback who will join Former Scranton City Councilman Bill Gaughan on the ballot.

McGloin and Gaughan received enough votes to beat out incumbent commissioner Jerry Notarianni, putting two fresh faces in the race.

Republican candidates Chris Chermak and Diana Campbell have declared victory.

Original story:

Five Democrats and four Republicans are on the ballot.

Incumbent Democrat Debbie Domenick is not running for reelection.

The Democratic candidates are:

Bill Gaughan, former president of Scranton City Council.

Jerry Notarianni (i), current chairman, running for a third term.

Matt McGloin, from West Scranton, played quarterback at Penn State and then for the Oakland Raiders and other teams in the NFL; currently lives in Waverly.

Philip Robson, a member of the Abington Heights School Board, also running for reelection to the school board but would give that up if he’s elected Commissioner.

Michael Fedorka, a member of Dickson City Borough Council, also running for reelection to council.

The Republican candidates are:

Diana Campbell, president of Mayfield Borough Council; running mate of Chris Chermak.

Chris Chermak (i), running for a second term.

Laureen Cummings, the first woman to serve as Lackawanna County Commissioner, lost to Chermak and another candidate in the 2019 primary after serving one term; from Old Forge.

Brian Reap, a former Scranton City Councilman.

