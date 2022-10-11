Breaking down the midterm results

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington sat down with political science professor Jean Harris from the University of Scranton to talk all things results.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington sat down with political science professor Jean Harris from the University of Scranton to talk all things results, starting with the Fetterman/Oz race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat.

ELIZABETH: So Fetterman seemed to have it in the bag for most of the campaign. Then after the debate performance, his lead started to shrink, and everything seemed to be pointing towards Oz. What happened?

HARRIS: I think people were paying attention to issues that maybe Oz was not addressing in a way that they wanted him to be addressing. [...] It may be partly that people coming out for Shapiro helped bring Fetterman along.

ELIZABETH: So if Fetterman had his debate performance months earlier, even weeks earlier, do you think it would have changed the outcome of the election?

HARRIS: It possibly could have. Certainly, many people by then probably made up their mind or mailed in their ballot, so it was late in the process.

ELIZABETH: A lot of Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed. What do you think that says about Trump's impact on the Republican Party as a whole, what direction they're going in?

HARRIS: Yeah, I think the Republican Party really needs to reflect on this. I think this really shows a gap in the party. We know it's there. But this, I think, really puts more emphasis on it. And I think it's time that the Republicans are gonna have to step back, Democrats too, but more so the Republicans at this point.

ELIZABETH: So the midterms are often a referendum on the president. His approval ratings are not great right now, and the economy's not doing great right now. You would think that Democrats would not do well in the midterms. That did not happen, and the Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed. What do you make of all that?

HARRIS: We have to look at the issues that people were concerned with, and everybody's always concerned about the economy. That's always an issue. But the fact that really Democrats did so much better than people anticipated, we have to look at what else is going on. And I think that abortion was a big issue and definitely brought out some newer voters, some younger voters. Certainly, I think it impacted the way men and women voted.

ELIZABETH: Looking forward to 2024, it'll be here before we know it. This has massive implications for the presidential election. So let's assume that Biden is the Democratic nominee. If it's Trump versus DeSantis for the Republicans, who's winning?

HARRIS: I think, at this point, I would give the edge to DeSantis. Because Florida, he did so well in Florida. There's so many positives for Republicans. Obviously, I think that given Trump's endorsements weren't as strong or weren't as successful, I think that leads people to maybe question some things. Trump is getting older too, and I think lots of younger voters are looking for a new generation.

ELIZABETH: What about the Democrats possibly flipping the Pennsylvania state house for the first time in more than a decade; what are the policy implications of that happening?