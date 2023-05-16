Michele Bannon projected winner for Carbondale Mayor

Justin Taylor has decided not to seek reelection after nearly 20 years as mayor.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — UPDATE:

Michele Bannon appears to have won against Maria Lawler.

Original story:

Michele Bannon and Maria Lawler are two Democratic candidates for mayor on the ballot in Carbondale. With no Republican candidates, one of the two will become mayor.

After nearly two decades, Carbondale residents will have a new mayor in City Hall; Justin Taylor, the current mayor, has decided not to seek reelection.

Michele Bannon has worked as the city's clerk since 1994 and says the decision to run just made sense.

Maria Lawler grew up in Carbondale and says she chose to run because she wants a fresh start for the Pioneer City to get it back on track.

Lawler and Bannon are both involved in the community and say their experiences make them good candidates. Both women agree that the city needs to have better marketing to see a boost in the economy.

