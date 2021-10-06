Trump-allied lawmaker opens Pennsylvania election audit plan

Sen. Doug Mastriano says he's asking several counties to submit to a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and May’s primary election.

A Pennsylvania state senator who has helped spread former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about fraud in last year’s presidential election says he's asking several counties to submit to a “forensic investigation” of the 2020 election and May’s primary election.

Republican Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County said Wednesday that he sent letters to several counties, requesting “information and materials." Counties were asked to respond by July 31 “with a plan to comply."

Mastriano could theoretically issue subpoenas to holdout counties with a majority vote of his committee.