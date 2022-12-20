2022 — The year in politics

It was a busy, controversial year in Pennsylvania politics. Newswatch 16's Scott Schaffer has a recap.

Some of the big news stories in our area involved politics. Here is a look at the faces that shaped Pennsylvania's political scene in 2022.

The first political casualty of 2022 came before the first votes were even cast. Rep. Fred Keller (R) from central Pennsylvania lost his seat to redistricting. Rep. Keller briefly considered a primary challenge to fellow Republican Rep. Dan Meuser but ultimately decided to step away from Washington, at least for now.

2022 : May Primary Election

That left the primary season for two closely watched statewide races.

For an open governor's seat, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro found himself unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

The Republicans featured a crowded field that included former Hazleton mayor and former U.S. Representative Lou Barletta.

In the end, controversial State Senator Doug Mastriano from Franklin County ended up with a relatively easy victory in the May primary.

A late endorsement from former President Trump and a controversial decision by Shapiro to run ads aimed at Republican voters helped put Mastriano over the top.

Pennsylvania also had an open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 following the retirement of two-term Republican Pat Toomey.

For the Republicans, the race narrowed to a battle between celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and investment banker Dave McCormick. The two waged a relentless and expensive TV ad campaign.

Oz got the Trump endorsement and eked out a narrow victory in May.

For the Democrats, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman had a surprisingly easy time defeating Congressman Connor Lamb