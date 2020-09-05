During their investigation police say they discovered several items in a hidden compartment on the property including a large amount of suspected heroin.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they recovered a large amount of heroin on Wednesday at a property in Steelton.

Officers were dispatched to a property on the 200 block of Swatara Street for a report of suspicious activity inside.

During their investigation police say they discovered several items in a hidden compartment including a large amount of suspected heroin.