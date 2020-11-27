Philadelphia federal appeals court rejected Trump's latest election challenge

This echoes a string of other courts finding the Trump campaign offered no evidence of any election fraud.

On Saturday, November 21, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled that election officials can certify results that showed President-Elect Joe Biden winning the state.

After this decision, Pres. Donald Trump's campaign submitted a federal appeal.

On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia rejected Trump's most recent challenge on the 2020 presidential election results.

Trump's lawyers have vowed to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Philadelphia's court decision echoes other courts finding the Trump campaign offered no evidence of election fraud.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” said Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee and former law school professor.

Last week, Pres. Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani argued that the election was ruined by widespread fraud in Pennsylvania.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann turned down the request for an injunction by Trump's campaign, ruling that there was no tangible proof of election fraud.