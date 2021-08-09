Pennsylvania stands ready after FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

The FDA on Friday authorized the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The pediatric Pfizer vaccine cleared another hurdle on Oct. 29 when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for emergency use for children 5 to 11 years old.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday they are ready to meet the demand to vaccinate children when the CDC gives their final approval.

“Approval of a vaccine for children in the 5-11 age group would add a high level of protection from the virus for those children and help further prevent the spread of the virus among others,” said Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam.

Pennsylvania vaccine providers, including pediatricians, primary care physicians, family doctors, pharmacies, large retailers, federally qualified health centers and grocery stores, will be able to schedule appointments for the vaccine immediately after final approval is provided by the CDC and will have vaccines to administer as early as November 4, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

“The arrival of the vaccine should help keep kids in school for in-person learning and move us a step closer to moving out of the pandemic," said Beam.

The CDC is expected to approve the use of the new vaccine next week.

