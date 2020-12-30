Pennsylvania Farm Show begins create-your-own butter sculpture contest

Pennsylvanians are being asked to create their own butter sculptures for the "Butter Up!" contest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be marked virtually in 2021 because of the pandemic.

But one tradition will continue and you can get involved.

The typical butter sculpture at the farm show weighs about one-thousand pounds.

But for the 2021 contest, you can use up to five pounds of butter to create yours.

Submissions will be accepted from January 9 through 16.

Winners and runners up will be judged by fans of the Farm Show Facebook page and awarded gift cards.

The rules are:

• Individuals can use up to 5 pounds of butter

• Are allowed to use chicken wire, sculpting wire, and a base to support the design

• Cannot use food dye or coloring of any kind to enhance the butter

• Sculptures must be unique, individual work of the entrants.

While not a requirement, the department suggests individuals look for Pennsylvania butter, to support Pennsylvania's dairy industry when purchasing supplies to sculpt their entry.

Pennsylvania butter can be identified by looking for the PA Preferred logo, plant code 42, or purchasing directly from a local farmer's market that sources from a Pennsylvania dairy.

Entrants will be judged in five age group categories including elementary school (ages 5-10), middle school (ages 11-13), high school (ages 14-18), adult (ages 19-64), and senior (ages 65+).

The winners and runners up will be judged by fans of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook by total reactions (likes, loves, wows, cares, etc.).

To read the full rules and regulations, including eligibility, contest period, how to enter, guidelines, and judging click here.