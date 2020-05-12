Pennsylvania Adjutant General retiring

Major General Anthony Carrelli is retiring.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Saturday that after 35 years of public service, Major General Anthony J. Carrelli is retiring.

Major General Carrelli served as the Adjutant General and head of the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

The governor also announced that he has appointed Major General Mark Schindler as acting Adjutant General.

Major General Mark Schindler is a 33-year-veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.