Paranormal craft fair in Luzerne County

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A craft fair not for the faint of heart was held Saturday in Luzerne County. The third annual Paranormal Craft and Aristan Fair was held at the Forty Fort Cemetery in Forty Fort. From the creepy to bizarre, to downright macabre, there was something for everyone who enjoys the paranormal.

"Different small businesses throughout the area get their name known and it also benefits the Forty Fort Cemetery Association by providing new equipment or whatever they need to continue the restoration progress here," said Cariann and John Balucha, hosts and owners of Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours.



Tours were also held at the cemetery, along with live music, food and entertainment.