PA expands free COVID-19 testing

Expanded testing comes after Pennsylvania's worst month yet in terms of new COVID-19 cases.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, the Department of Health is expanding pop-up testing sites.

Free testing clinics are coming to 61 counties over the next 12 weeks.

Clinics will for about a week each.

Clinics won’t require an appointment and the testing will be completely free.

You also don’t need to have symptoms to get a test.

Turnaround time is expected to be 2 to 7 days.

Officials stress, though, that testing has to be used along with mitigation measures like social distancing and mask wearing.

“Testing is a critical tool in the fight against COVID. But we need to pair it with effective case investigations, contact tracing and mitigation measures to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Governor Wolf.

The state averaged about 5,200 cases per day, versus about 1,600 in October.

“We've seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” said Michael Huff, Pennsylvania’s Director of Testing.



The testing will first focus on areas with the highest community spread.