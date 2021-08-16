On a roll: Piggie-making returns to church in Luzerne County

Volunteers at St. Mary's Church spent the day making stuffed cabbage for their annual picnic.

MOCANAQUA, Pa. — After a two-year hiatus, it's time once again to stuff and roll the piggies at St. Mary Church in Mocanaqua in preparation for the church's annual picnic.

"In 2020, we didn't do this because of COVID. All the church festivals were canceled. But this year, we're on track again. Hopefully, we get a nice crowd," said volunteer Barbara Yacuboski from Mocanaqua.

Volunteers are making more than 1,000 piggies, also known as stuffed cabbage. It's taking hundreds of cabbage heads and 240 pounds of beef to complete.

"We did miss it, but when we got back, we all stood in there, and we said, 'Where do we start?'" laughed Sandy Federici from Mocanaqua. "It seemed like you're gone for a year, and you can't remember what you did first."

First, you have to freeze and thaw the cabbage and prepare the stuffing—a beef, rice, and seasoning mixture.

"It's our first time making piggies. We've done the rest of it, pierogis, and so forth. But it's the first time we've done the piggies," said Brian Caverly of Shickshinny.

Then, portion out the stuffing and roll the piggy.

"Get it nice and in the center, fold it over, and ends together tightened it up a little bit to make it firm roll with slow weight, and there you have your pig," showed Barbara.

Then, you douse them in a tomato juice.

"And after this, you put a little pepper on top. We put a little more cabbage shredded on top to keep the juices in. We bake them for about an hour. And that's it," said Sandy.